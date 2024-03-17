Young Farmers has long history

The number of Young Farmers Clubs has grown to 140. Photo / Daily Post

The number of Young Farmers Clubs has grown to 140. Photo / Daily Post

It was almost 100 years ago that the first New Zealand Young Farmers club was created.

Two were formed in Auckland and in Feilding in 1927 and that number has grown to 140, according to the Young Farmers website.

In 1936, the New Zealand Federation of Young Farmers became a national organisation with a new constitution and a new headquarters in Wellington.

The first Young Farmer of the Year contest was run as a radio quiz show in 1969, under the banner of Skellerup, with the first winner coming from Tasman.

The website states that the members aren’t just based on-farm.

“They’re the glue that holds the rural sector together - on-farm employees, managers, rural professionals, local hospitality workers, truck drivers, personal trainers and more.

More than 800 club meetings and 150 events are held every year, with more than 3000 members and competitors across all NZYF-owned networks.

The organisation is non-profit, focused on connecting, nurturing and empowering young people throughout rural communities, the website says.

“Clubs are a place to develop leadership skills, network with like-minded people and make friends for life.”

Those crowned Young Farmer of the Year have gone on to succeed in their career goals both in New Zealand and internationally.



