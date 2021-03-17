Young driver gets discharge without conviction, $500 payment order

Driving a vehicle without an interlock device landed a young Dannevirke woman in court. Photo / File

A young Dannevirke woman appearing in court on a charge of driving contrary to an interlock order was told she had a narrow escape.

Sara Tearanganui Tohu was appearing in Dannevirke District Court before Judge Jonathan Krebs.

Counsel Lisa Grant sought a discharge without conviction for Tohu, who was on a learners' interlock.

The interlock order is made following a conviction for drink driving if the breath-alcohol reading is of a high level.

The interlock device is fitted to a vehicle which will immobilise it if alcohol is detected. The interlock remains in place for 12 months. The driver must then apply for a no-alcohol licence which lasts for three years.

Grant told the court Tohu had been studying to gain her restricted licence but she was "basically stuck between red tape".

Tohu had not been able to obtain her restricted licence because of the interlock order.

"Miss Tohu was picked up for a minor breach. She was picked up for speeding and was found to be in breach of her licence."

Grant said Tohu was a passenger in her sister's car.

"Her sister became very tired so Miss Tohu decided to drive."

Judge Krebs said he was of a mind to impose a payment to St John but was concerned that Tohu was not in a financial position to do that.

Grant said Tohu was training to become a builder and was able to pay $20 a week. When she started work she would be able to increase that to $50 a week.

Judge Krebs noted that Tohu's interlock sentence was shortly to come to an end.

In considering a discharge without conviction Judge Krebs said he must undertake a balancing exercise.

"I must consider the gravity of the offence against the consequences of a conviction."

He said in this instance the cost of the interlock device would not be subsidised and that would affect Tohu.

"Miss Tohu's period of driving was brief, it was just a few kilometres, her sister was tired so there was a safety issue. But she was stopped for exceeding the speed limit."

He noted in this incident there was no alcohol involved.

Judge Krebs granted the application for a discharge without conviction.

He ordered Tohu to pay $500 to St John and ordered her to undertake a defensive driving course.

"You have dodged a bullet, believe me. I hope you have learned from this experience."

Also appearing for sentence on a driving charge was Jackie Toni Lowe, who was charged with driving under the influence of a drug.

Counsel Nigel Hewat said Lowe had driven while under the influence of cannabis and was consequently involved in quite a serious accident.

"She was very lucky she was not maimed or even killed."

Hewat said reparation for damage caused to a fence was upwards of $1000.

In outlining the facts Judge Krebs said Lowe drank a can of beer and then smoked cannabis.

"You then drove and lost control of the vehicle which went into a culvert backwards. The vehicle then rolled, ending up on the passenger's side in a paddock.

"Luckily you didn't injure yourself or anyone else."

Judge Krebs said a pre-sentence report outlined some health concerns that Lowe had and some drug and alcohol concerns.

He sentenced her to two months community detention with a daily curfew from 7pm until 7am, and supervision with the condition that she undertake drug and alcohol counselling.

She was disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay reparation of $778.94.