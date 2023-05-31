Connor Anderson at his Wellington bout. Photo / Supplied

Dannevirke boxer Connor Anderson may have missed out on a spot in the Youth Oceania Games in Samoa later this year, but he’s still raring to go for his next bout.

Connor, from BAMS Boxing, will be competing in an event in Wairarapa on June 17 and is training for the New Zealand Champs in Tauranga in July.

“All going well we will be heading to the Australian Golden Gloves in August,” says coach Adam Jones.

It was a disappointing split decision which didn’t go Connor’s way when he competed in the Wellington Championships in Kapiti earlier this year.

Adam says he was up against two others in the 71kg division and drew the bye straight into the final against Kevin Hay, from Rotorua, who defeated Kyan Hand, from Auckland.

He says the final between Connor and Kevin was action-packed with the two very skilful boxers showing their class.

But there was nothing in it which meant Connor missed his spot in the Oceania Games, despite thinking he had already qualified after defeating Kyan a few months ago in a box-off in Auckland.

“We were all a bit gutted to hear that Boxing NZ had given other boxers a second chance to fight for this Oceania spot in the Wellington Champs,” Adam says.

Connor remained smiling, win or lose, asking his coaches “when’s my next fight going to be. I’m not losing that one”.

His place in the New Zealand squad is still assured.

Adam wanted to thank sponsors on behalf of Connor and BAMS Boxing as well as everyone that has helped to get him around the country to this high level.

“Especially our major sponsors, Scanpower, AWE McNicol Transport, Dannevirke Pharmacy, Dannevirke Lions, Dannevirke Community Board and also Dannevirke Warehouse for donating a barbecue to raffle off to go towards our next trips.”