Dance students cleaning up at the Evolve Dance Club car wash fundraiser.

There was a queue of vehicles stretching from Epic Ministries in Church St, Waipukurau, round the corner and down Porangahau Rd, on May 7.

There was everything from family cars to farm utes and they all had one thing in common: they all needed a wash.

That’s what the dance students from Evolve Dance Club were there for, a willing and able troupe armed with buckets, brushes and cloths, all set to clean whatever vehicles came their way.

Happy in their work as the cars keep on rolling through the car wash.

What came their way that day were 67 cars and utes and one large truck. All were scrubbed clean and sent away gleaming.

The suds and scrubbing were for a good cause. The dancers are raising funds for 16 of their crew to attend their first Project Youth Hip Hop Dance Competition in Tauranga on June 3. The car wash raised $1200, which will go towards travel, accommodation, food and entry costs.

No job too big as a van gets the Evolve Dance Club scrub.

Other fundraisers are planned in the leadup to the competition and Evolve Dance Club tutor Ariana-Jean Henson says any support for the young dancers is gratefully received.

“We want to thank everyone in our community that came along to our car wash and helped with our fundraising. If you would like to support us please feel free to koha here at Evolve Dance 06-0781-0112741-56, Reference: fundraiser.”