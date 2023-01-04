CHB Mayor Alex Walker with Waipukurau Rotary president Richard Haldane and Highly Commended CHB Constable Ashleigh Renata, at the Rotary Young Employee of the Year Awards.

Two constables have made the top 10 at the 2022 Rotary Young Employee of the Year Awards in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Constables Ashleigh Renata and Olivia Tilyard were nominated for their positive attitude, ability to mix well with the team and eagerness to learn.

Sergeant Neil Baker, officer in charge at Waipukurau, says the pair show great compassion towards victims of crime and work with partner agencies to ensure the best support is being provided.

The officers were among 30 young Central Hawke’s Bay employees nominated by their employers, and both made the top 10 after the interview process to make graduation night.

CHB Mayor Alex Walker, Waipukurau Rotary president Richard Haldane and finalist Constable Olivia Tilyard at the Rotary Young Employee of the Year Awards.

Ashleigh, who has spent the last year in Central Hawke’s Bay and just returned to working in Hastings, was presented with a ‘highly commended’ award.

A keen netballer, Ashleigh went to school in Central Hawke’s Bay. Neil says she actively seeks out opportunities to assist the community at various events and has built the trust of her team.

Meanwhile Olivia, who is also a keen netballer, was recently presented with a District Commander’s Commendation recognising her quick actions and professionalism after coming across a man suffering a serious medical event on the side of the road in Auckland.

Olivia was off duty and without hesitation went to help, offering first aid assistance. Olivia and two civilians performed CPR on the man for 15 minutes until an ambulance arrived.

Olivia’s decisive action significantly contributed to saving the man’s life. He turned out to be media personality Danny Watson, who has subsequently referred to Olivia as his guardian angel.

Neil says both officers have bright futures and should be extremely proud of what they have already achieved.