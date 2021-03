Emergency services were called to the crash just after 8am. Photo / File

A young pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle near Napier.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of the single-vehicle collision on Le Quesne Rd, Bay View, at 8.05 am.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they transported one person in a serious condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The police spokesperson said the pedestrian was a youth but did not specify age.