Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

You can’t keep a good word nerd down - Wyn Drabble

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
Wyn Drabble deals with a reader’s plea about the use of certain words.

Wyn Drabble deals with a reader’s plea about the use of certain words.

People who care about language – call us curmudgeonly old pedants, if you wish – understand the importance of correctness, especially where it aids understanding. Or, at least, avoids ambiguity. But we all seem to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today