Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: When rain becomes a pain

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
Trying to find the positive side to a rainy summer is not easy. Photo / Paul Taylor

Trying to find the positive side to a rainy summer is not easy. Photo / Paul Taylor

Is there a point at which excessive rain ceases to be glorified as ‘good for the garden’?

Many of my plants (lavender, marigolds, sunflowers) are in pots, and during a normal summer, require daily watering

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today