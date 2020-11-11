Wyn Drabble: US Election – the five-day saga

After a five-day saga Joe Biden becomes 46th President of United States of America. Photo / File

I like elections where the result is announced on election night. Even just the probable result. Surely that's not a lot to ask.

That certainly didn't happen with the US election. For days I watched. For days the updates stayed the same. And then for more days.

My frequent checks of "breaking news" over many days went something like this. We begin my reenactment on election day itself.

Election Update.

No result yet. No clear winner emerging.

Wednesday

Election Hanging in the Balance.

Wednesday evening

Election a Nail-biter. Trump, on seeing he might be losing, says, "That's not fair."

Thursday

It's a Cliffhanger.

Trump threatens to go to the Supreme Court though he does not make clear what his visit would be about.

Thursday evening

Candidates Neck and Neck.

Trump now claiming victory if only the valid votes are counted. He throws some toys from his playpen as if to reinforce his point. Biden says he is not claiming victory yet but "looking good".

Score: 264 to 214

Friday

Election Result Pending.

A commentator on one medium said Trump is an "obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun" to which Trump replies, "Nyer, nyer, nyer, anyway!" Then, for extra impact, he adds, "Anyway, your face isn't as orange as mine."

Score: 264 to 214

Wyn Drabble

Saturday

White House in Chaos as Trump Refuses to Accept Results.

"It's not fair. They're cheating," Trump is quoted as saying.

Score: 264 to 214

Saturday evening

Biden Edges Closer.

Trump, employing heavy irony, warns Biden not to be arrogant and "wrongfully claim victory". He again threatens with the Supreme Court and jettisons some more squeaky rubber toys. "Legal proceedings are just beginning," he warns decorating the message with a variety of meaningless but impassioned gestures.

Score: 264 to 214

Late Breaking News

Trump's chief of state has tested positive for Covid-19. "It's just a wee flu," Donald reminds him.

Later Breaking News

Two red cards and two yellow cards issued in fourth rugby test. Wallabies defeat All Blacks. The game puts the red card system into the spotlight. Trump asks, "What are All Blacks?"

Sunday

At Last! A Different Score: 290 to 214

Biden Becomes 46th President of United States of America.

"Let me remind you," says Trump, "that I'm the man who famously said the following which has become, if I say so myself, quite a widely-known quote: 'We are working on treatments for this, you know it's bad, this virus, terrible, but the team is amazing, fantastic and the Vice President, and it's bad, but we will make it through this war, it is a war, terrible, we are testing, tests, and I have order the FDA to removes blocks, there are blocks, lots of blocks for medicine, treatments, yes treatments soon, very soon.' "

"What does it mean?" asks an intrepid reporter.

"Oh, don't you worry about that!" replies Trump, feeling no guilt about having stolen that gem from the quote book of the late Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen.

Final result? I think the word chaos sums it up. There will be sulking, dummy-spitting, nasty accusations and lots of "tidying up" to do. But at least this five-day stalemate is over.

When the next stage of the saga begins, I think I'll tune out. Possibilities include:

Trump Refuses to Move Out of White House

Trump Challenges Biden to Fisticuffs behind the Bike Sheds

Trump Returns to the Quiet Comfort of Being a Corrupt Billionaire

Trump Plans Comeback in Next Election

Trump Opts for a Paler Shade of Orange

Trump Plans to Market Trump Action Figure (with Accessories)

Trump Retires Gracefully and Disappears from View

Yeah, right!



• Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, a writer, musician and public speaker.