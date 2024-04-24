Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: It’s lucky I don’t have any hair because I would have pulled it out by now

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
Wyn Drabble says he couldn't make an appointment in person, instead he had to wait for a phone call.

Wyn Drabble says he couldn't make an appointment in person, instead he had to wait for a phone call.

It seems our world is continuing to spiral downwards towards a pit of unworkable mayhem.

Please allow me, as illustration, to describe a very recent three-hour period. It involved three separate incidents, a frustrating rate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today