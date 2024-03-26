Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: I may have knocked several years off my life expectancy

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
Wyn Drabble says that researchers from Yale and Miami Universities have determined that people who see growing older as a positive thing live, on average, 7.5 years longer than those who don’t.

Wyn Drabble says that researchers from Yale and Miami Universities have determined that people who see growing older as a positive thing live, on average, 7.5 years longer than those who don’t.

If I may generalise for a moment, people in their mid-70s tend to lose interest in accoutrements such as leather bum bags, and turn to more practical products such as denture adhesive.

In their bathroom

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today