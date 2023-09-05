Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: Fine words butter no parsnips

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
In the last week or so, Wyn Drabble has received two similar emailed letters from different providers/services.

In the last week or so, Wyn Drabble has received two similar emailed letters from different providers/services.

OPINION

“If you’re trying to persuade people to do something, or buy something, it seems to me you should use their language, the language they use every day, the language in which they think.” (David

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today