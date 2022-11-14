Works by Stewart Gollan are now on show at Waipukurau's Electra Gallery.

New paintings at Electra Gallery

From November 21, works by Stewart Gollan will be featured at Electra Gallery in Waipukurau. Now residing in Geraldine, South Canterbury, with his wife and three young children, Stewart was born and raised on the family farm in CHB.

He recalls his first art experience.

“Painting began for me when l was about seven years old when I got hold of my grandmother’s watercolours. My first painting was a wax-eye bird. My poppa was a painter and l always enjoyed looking at how he painted. Today birds and wildlife are subjects l paint often as well as other imaginary figures and creatures. My works tend to have a fair bit of humour, irony and messages often involving things that are on my mind.”

Stewart studied as an illustrator at Massey University in Wellington and obtained an honours degree. The illustrative principles he learnt led him towards telling stories in his work. He captures single moments or snapshots that provoke the viewer to think about what is happening and enable them to create their own interpretations and stories. Acrylic and pencil predominate.

Stewart says, “I like to think of my work as unique, fresh and appealing to all age groups.”

Electra Gallery in Ruataniwha St, Waipukurau, is open 10am to 2pm Monday to Friday but closed on Tuesdays. Saturday hours are 10.30am to 12.30 pm.