Sandeep Saini will be joining this year's head shave to raise money for the Cancer Society.

Sandeep Saini will be joining this year's head shave to raise money for the Cancer Society.

Sukhdeep Singh's hairline may be receding just a little, but by this Friday, it will have disappeared altogether.

This is the seventh year in a row Sukhdeep will be shaving his head for charity, after first becoming involved in 2013 when a workmate asked him to join her for a head shave to raise money for cancer.

"One of my close friends passed away from cancer so it was not hard for me to join the crew and shave my head to support this great cause," Sukhdeep says.

Since beginning his crusade, Sukhdeep has raised more than $25,000, about $7500 of it raised alone last year. Raising money for the Cancer Society has now become more personal.

"I am a cancer survivor myself and understand the great work our Cancer Society does for cancer patients and their families."

This year's shave wil take place this Friday, August 26 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the Farndon Park Hall. Max from Maxim Barbers and Hastings District councillor Peleti Oli will be doing the honours. This year Sukhdeep has roped in his six-year-old son Hudson and friends and work colleagues Sandeep Saini, Ryan Vincent and Angeline Chand-Chadhury to join him for the five-minute chop, which he says he tries to make fun.

"I try to give chances to my friends to try different styles for fun."

Sukhdeep would like to see more people and organisations get involved in this event. He says he was very nervous the first time he had it done.

"It is not very common in our culture to do something like this. People did not understand why and how it would make any impact. I did a lot of awareness in my community to change the mindset. Now people do donate to this cause."

His key focus is to increase awareness, remove cultural and social barriers for "our cancer warriors" and to provide courage for them to seek help from families, friends and workmates. He knows of three people in our ethnic communities who did not want to get help or tell anyone about their illness due to feelings of social and cultural stigma.

"They are building symptoms of depression and anxiety which is a big concern for me and I have been supporting them where I can."

Sukhdeep is hoping to raise at least $5000 this year for the Cancer Society, which he says stays in the local pot, and is expecting the usual mixed reactions after his head has been shaved.

"Some who know me say 'well done for this great mahi' or some say 'sorry to hear you are going through a difficult time'. People assume that I am on chemo and losing my hair."

Sukhdeep believes the head shave is the ultimate act of solidarity and hopes to send a powerful message of hope to all cancer survivors and raise funds "for this great charity".

"Covid-19 made it harder for our Cancer Society to raise funds over the last two years. I also do Movember every year too. I take every opportunity to raise funds. Cancer doesn't stop, so we won't either. No one should face cancer alone."

■ To donate, sponsor or get your head shaved, visit Fuzzy Bulbs for Daffodil Day 2022 at daffodil.co.nz or pay to mobile 022 046 7799 (Please put your first and last name and mobile number so we can send you a donation receipt).