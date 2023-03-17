An aerial photo showing Waipawa Bowling Club turf inundated by Cyclone Gabrielle floodwaters. Photo / Supplied

Work is underway to repair the Waipawa Bowling Club greens, which were destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Club president Marie Allerby said the turf was only seven months old when the cyclone struck.

Work has now started, with the damaged carpet and underlay lifted last week and initial work on the base started by Fieldturf NZ, the original installers.

“With so many bowling greens and sports turfs affected in the north and east of the island, we are extremely grateful to them and Bowls NZ for their prompt arrival to get us all back bowling.”

A fundraising drive was now underway to bridge the gap between the insurance claim and the cost of the replacement green.

A set of Aero Bowls were raffled to raise much-needed funds, and were won by Mike Jane of Waipawa Auto Shoppe.

“As Mike is not a bowler, he very kindly gave them back to the club, and they will be retained for players and visitors to use.”

The lack of a turf hasn’t completely stopped the action with Waipukurau Bowling Club making Waipawa bowlers welcome on their greens.

On March 9 Waipawa held its competition for the Kenderdine Tray, which was won by Adrienne Freemantle (S), Ray Freemantle and Dave Conibear - the only team with three wins.

Two Waipawa members, Michael Brown and Jason Northe, were members of a composite team which won the BHB Open Men’s Fours at Havelock North on March 12.