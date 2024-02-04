Isaiah Lyons, 12, with his work, is keen to see them sold.

Rinitawa Gallery in Woodville is featuring the work of young artists in an attempt to encourage their creativity.

The exhibition received funding from Positively Woodville to ensure entries would be free and in most cases the works represented are for sale.

Artists range in age from Isaiah Lyons at just 12, home schooled in Dannevirke and wanting to make a career using his talent, to Eve Robin, graduate of Tararua College and at university honing her craft.

Eve Robin creates images in light appreciated by Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis and councillors Scott Gilmore and Naioma Chase.

There is some marvellous artwork going for bargain prices which should be purchased before the artists become famous and triple their asking price.

Sian Emslie features four perspectives on nature – Grateful Grazing, Dragon Flies, Rose-tinted Glasses and Flower Child.

Laura Cannon obviously loves cats.

Partly because it was school holidays and partly through a lack of confidence according to exhibition organiser Seona Ashton, only enough entries were received to fill half the gallery but the quality more than makes up for it.

Gracelyn Murray features two of her works, Huia on Green and Polka Dot Prints.

The exhibition closes on February 19 which is the date for when entries in the upcoming Lindauer Exhibition are due. Artists from throughout Tararua are welcome to send in entries with the exhibition opening a week later.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.