Woodville Art and History’s Kristyna Nejedla-Bujarkova from the Czech Republic - their new Artist in Residence, was interested in the way nikau palms create colour.

Kristyna Nejedla-Bujarkova will be flying home with a bunch of memories and impressions of an island country so different from her European home.

The artist from the Czech Republic has been in Woodville as Artist in Residence and an exhibition of her work is currently being hosted at Rinitawa Gallery by Woodville Art and History.

Kristyna is the fourth guest artist hosted by Woodville over eight years and has been working on her assignments from Pilsen University to produce work for her diploma due in August.

Pilsen was chosen as it was the home of artist Gottfried Lindauer who settled in Woodville and is buried in the local cemetery. Pilsen University was thrilled to co-operate and subsequently three artists in five years came out before the pandemic interfered.

Kristyna has a strong interest in nature and how it can be perceived, focusing on how light, the structure of plants, shape and colour can create feelings of intimacy for humans.

Kristyna also explored paua shells under different light.

She has been particularly interested in New Zealand’s bush, travelling to places like Coppermine Creek, Wharite, the Manawatu Gorge and Pūkaha Mount Bruce, identifying particular plants like nikau palms, vines and other species which are quite different from those found in Europe’s forests.

Her paua shell hues were captured with great accuracy.

Another focus for Kristyna has been paua shells. She was presented with one early in her stay, finding her own at Castlepoint and experimenting with the ways they can be viewed and the aura they give off.

Now the eight-week stay is almost over, she flies home to the Czech Republic on Anzac Day treasuring the friendships she has made and proud of her art.

Her visit was with the proviso that she display her art in the gallery and donate one piece to it before taking home her creations for assessment towards her diploma.

She hopes to continue her studies after a break, intending to try to make a living from her art, but she knows it is very challenging, both her parents being artists.

In addition to Kristyna’s work, local watercolour artist Gregg Barrow and 3Squared from the Hutt Valley have Material Art exhibitions.

The exhibition opened on April 4 and closes on April 18, operating daily between the hours of 10am and 4pm. Entry is free.





