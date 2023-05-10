The Woodville Anglican Holy Trinity Church hall was a festive sight on Saturday at its royal high tea.

The Woodville Anglican Holy Trinity Church hall was a festive sight on Saturday at its royal high tea.

Although the Woodville sun shone warmly outside, the place with the warmest atmosphere on Saturday afternoon was the Woodville Anglican Holy Trinity Church Hall where 50 lucky guests turned out in colourful regalia to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The hall was beautifully decorated with things royal – flags, pictures, bunting, portraits and fine china – and the seven tables were full of patrons all coming along for a fun afternoon.

Dancers from the Tararua School of Dance and Woodville Girl Guides provided entertainment.

And so it was. After a welcome by “Queen” Vicky (Tomlinson), two Woodville Girl Guides presented work on the coronation that they had been doing to earn their badges.

They were warmly applauded as were five dancers from the Tararua School of Dance who performed some delightful ballet moves, followed by a contemporary dance item from Isla Sims who performed impeccably the song In The Navy.

That set the tone for tea and a procession of ladies delivered sandwiches, cupcakes, slices, and sausage rolls while the tea brigade filled the china cups with hot beverages.

The atmosphere was happy as people dined and chatted and Mayor Tracey Collis thanked the church for finishing off the day of royal celebration in such style.