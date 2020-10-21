Woodville Vision starts planning, seeks opinion

Taking a rest after installing this seat at the Woodville Cemetery Vicky Tomlinson, Malcolm Stuart and Jane Hill (standing).

The new executive of Woodville Vision, installed on September 1, has wasted no time swinging into action. The executive is Vicky Tomlinson as chairwoman, Geoff Haglund as treasurer, Rev Rosie McMillan as coordinator and Jane Hill as secretary.

The committee has been looking at topics too long put on the back burner and has created sub-committees to investigate them further with the objective of getting them resolved.

Most urgent is a re-writing of the Woodville Vision Constitution in the light of changes to legislation involving incorporated societies. This may not be massively different but the committee is looking at a possible name change and would very much like feedback from the public.

All views on a possible name change should go to chairwoman Vicky Tomlinson on 022 643 9419.

The community is invited to attend any Woodville Vision meeting and particularly the Special General Meeting to ratify the new constitution when it is called in due course.

Another sub-committee as been created to resolve the recreation and play park issue which has been bubbling along intermittently for nearly 20 years.

Vicky says she is very keen to have ideas about what to do especially from young people.

"That way we get buy-in and that will lead to support to build facilities and a reduction of vandalism," she said

In the meantime, it did not take a sub-committee to site a park bench left over from the Mainstreet Upgrade in 2013.

The seat, originally to be located outside the old library in the plans, was superseded by the Woodville Sculpture designed by Bodhi Vincent in 2014 and has since been in the care of Peter Bonser, who was chairman of the committee.

After consultation from the public and permission from the Tararua District Council it was placed in the Woodville Cemetery on Pinfold Rd on Monday, October 17.

Vicky says this small action is to symbolise the new Woodville Vision Committee's determination to get cracking and improve the town for the benefit of all.

On her election, Vicky said "We need to make sure we look after the whole community, moving forward together supporting our businesses, helping our older people and families, and having activities for our young people".

"By looking after our own people, by ensuring our town is a great place to live, work and play, we build the hum that will attract visitors and make this a great stopping off place for travellers."