Kath, Bill and Tracey Collis at the conclusion of the farewell.

Kath, Bill and Tracey Collis at the conclusion of the farewell.

People from across Woodville and the Tararua District gathered at the Holy Trinity Hall to farewell Bill and Kath Bly, who have left Woodville for Palmerston North.

Kath, Bill and the Bly family members.

It was a moving farewell, acknowledging Bill and Kath’s lifetime of community involvement and service and wishing them well for their move.

Both born and bred in Woodville, Bill served the community in local government, representing Woodville, the Tararua District and the wider Manawatu region during a period of significant change driven by amalgamation. Bill also received the MNZM in 2016.

Kath and Bill Bly with Mayor Tracey Collis as the couple receive a gift from the Tararua District Council.

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis said Bill was a strong consensus-builder during some “pretty fraught” times and was someone who the district had been able to call on as a facilitator and mediator in the years since.

Speakers included Jim Worboys, who talked about the significant family, community, Union Church and farming involvement of the couple.

Kath and Bill Bly receive a gift on behalf of the community from MC Jim Worboys.

The family were also heavily involved in the planning and running of the Woodville Centenary in 1975, which was a week-long festival with historical and contemporary events.

A heavily-bearded Bill was one of a gang of outlaws who held up a stagecoach and steam train, to the delight of the watching crowds.

Kath and Bill reflected on the warmth and energy of Woodville and the wider community, the good times and some of the challenges the community faced.

Kath and the choir "Stand Up" and sing.

The afternoon included entertainment from the community choir, with two numbers in tribute to Kath who had been an active member of the choir for many years, as well as the chance for guests to share reminiscences.



















