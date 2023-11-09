Woodville school holds pets day after 12-year absence

After a 12-year absence, Woodville School’s Agriculture/Pets Day and Spring show turned out to be a huge success.
There were animals of all varieties on display at the event , held this month, including lambs, horses, dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, guinea pigs and even eels.
Timothy Bolton took home the Supreme Champion award in the competition for who had the best pet lamb from a group of nine. Reserve Champion was Kathy Burgess-Henson. .
A school spokesperson says the classroom spring art displays were amazing with very talented pieces from the students winning some great prizes.
A huge thanks to the businesses for donating prizes. Students and staff look forward to another great event in 2024.