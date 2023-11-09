Woodville school holds pets day after 12-year absence

Leah, Tavita Mosile and Ella Mosile with their ribbons.

After a 12-year absence, Woodville School’s Agriculture/Pets Day and Spring show turned out to be a huge success.

There were animals of all varieties on display at the event , held this month, including lambs, horses, dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, guinea pigs and even eels.

Kathy Burgess-Henson and Timothy Bolton with their lambs.

Timothy Bolton took home the Supreme Champion award in the competition for who had the best pet lamb from a group of nine. Reserve Champion was Kathy Burgess-Henson. .

Nadia Kaweka with her dog.

Molly Brown with her pet.

A school spokesperson says the classroom spring art displays were amazing with very talented pieces from the students winning some great prizes.

A huge thanks to the businesses for donating prizes. Students and staff look forward to another great event in 2024.