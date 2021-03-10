Woodville makes early start on 150th anniversary plans

Woodville's 150 year committee member Carole Wilton is one of six members of the inaugural planning committee. Photo / Supplied

March 2025 will see Woodville will turn 150 years young and already excitement is building.

Woodville Districts Vision chairwoman Vicky Tomlinson said a 150th organising committee of six people has been set up to co-ordinate all events and projects for the celebration.

"The committee is getting under way now so there is plenty of time to secure all the needed sponsorship, permission and logistics," Tomlinson said.

The committee was looking for input from the community and groups.

She said during the next few months the committee will be writing to groups, organisations and businesses to invite participation from all those interested.

The committee hopes to work on projects that will celebrate the town's history and present and look to the future. These can be physical or cultural resources that benefit the generations to come.

"It would be wonderful to have things in place that can be looked back on during Woodville's 200th anniversary."

Tomlinson said on the history front, the committee had already approved an oral history project.

"Diverse locals will be interviewed and recorded, creating a public archive that can be drawn on for all kinds of other projects. Among which would be a series of podcasts, for those of a technological bent, which can be loaded on to the web to reach a wider audience."

She said the committee hopes to have the oral history podcasts available to be played on Radio Woodville and any other interested radio station.

However, Tomlinson said this was a project that would take a considerable amount of time.

Another project is based on time capsules.

"We will be looking for a building to hold the time capsule that was removed from the old Post Office building when it was sold. The time capsule is to be opened at the 150th celebration and there is another to be opened at the 175th anniversary. We may even put down a time capsule to be opened at the bicentenary."

Tomlinson said there were resource consents and funding still to be considered.

"There are plenty of ideas being floated and one of the things we want to feature is to acknowledge the part local businesses have played and also what we can put in place for the future."

The committee envisages a week of celebrations which would include the opening of the time capsule. Tomlinson said it didn't want to exclude other events being held throughout the year.

"Woodville is at an exciting point in its history, with the town growing, a new road being built, new businesses opening, and a range of community development initiatives getting under way.

"We know we are getting in early in planning for the event but we want to get the community to get behind this."

She said the 150th committee was keen to hear about ideas for celebration events, projects and activities.

"It would also be great to hear who you think should be interviewed for the oral history project.

"With everyone's support Woodville's 150th anniversary can be a special occasion for residents old and new, that showcases the town's rich heritage and exciting future."

Contact WDV chairwoman Vicky Tomlinson, at vmcmillan@xtra.co.nz.