A pretty happy group of Woodville Lions, partners and guests enjoyed the celebration at the Woodville Race Course of the Coast To Coast Motorcycle Rally 2023.

Grass Roots Trust Rescue Helicopter has received a boost of $20,000 thanks to Woodville Lions.

After six months planning and participation, it all came together for Woodville Lions at the Woodville racecourse when the proceeds from the annual Coast To Coast Motorcycle Rally were presented to Graeme Spiers, base manager of the Grass Roots Trust Rescue Helicopter.

President of Woodville Lions, Neil Candy reported that after the 2022 rally was partly ruined by weather he was happy to report that this year was very successful with more than 300 bikes taking part. They left Himatangi at 9am, joining the Woodville Christmas Parade at noon and enjoyed a great summer barbecue at Ākitio before returning home.

Spiers said his organisation really appreciated the support from Woodville Lions as the club is at 31 years the longest-serving sponsor of the trust.

He said it was a privilege to come to their meeting to receive the donation so the trust could continue its vital service.

Also on the receiving end during the evening were Jessica and Dylan Smith, winners of the 2024 Suzuki GSX250 motorcycle raffle run in conjunction with the Coast to Coast.

Phil Turnbull of Courtesy Motorcycles, which supplied the bike, said it benefited his company by just being associated with the Coast To Coast.

He said he loved being part of the Lions’ enthusiasm each year and hoped Jessica and Dylan would enjoy the bike, the latest top-of-the-line model from Suzuki.

Following the presentations the group participated in an auction of donated goods which ranged from an air purifier to a beer-making kit, bags, coats and even engine oil raising $1200 towards the next Coast To Coast.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.







