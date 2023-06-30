From left, Neal Hull (Lion tamer), Mike James (immediate past president), Tim Poulton (treasurer), Scott Gilmore (first year director), Neil Candy (first vice president), Les Webster (second vice president), John Shannon (president), Peter Johns (secretary), Peter Naylor (second year director), Hamish Blyth (third vice president), Warren Jones (communications coordinator) and Ryan Kitto (tail twister).

Woodville Lions have a new line-up for the 2023-24 year with John Shannon becoming the new president.

Communications coordinator Warren Jones says the club was chartered in 1966 and has established a solid reputation for service to the local community.

He says the club has been involved in some highly-regarded projects.

The Coast to Coast motorcycle ride has raised more than $320,000 for the regional Rescue Helicopter Trust in its 30-year history.

Other long-standing projects include a mid-winter luncheon and entertainment for community seniors, winter firewood drops, and an annual Junior Speechmakers competition for local schools.

Earlier this year they organised the Walk the New Highway project - which allows people in the community to walk the Te Ahu a Turanga highway project.

The walk raised more than $20,000 for Woodville School’s new playground.

The club also has ongoing projects which include the refurbishment of Woodville Tennis Club’s clubrooms, and maintaining the Cardio Defibrillator at Woodville Caltex service station.

“Woodville Woodville Lions Club is proud of the history it continues to deliver, living the motto - ‘We Serve’,” Warren says.