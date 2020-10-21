Woodville Junior Football raises $7000 for Rescue Helicopter

Seen at the prizegiving day.

Another successful junior football season came to an end with the prizegiving for Woodville Junior Football on October 10.

Despite the challenges over the season from the Covid pandemic, club president Troy Leggett noted and thanked the committee and parents for being so accepting of the evolving position throughout the season and continuing to support the club.

A special mention was also made to the players, who represented the Woodville Football colours well, and could be very proud of their achievements this year.

Action from a match against coaches and parents.

Mr Leggett also spoke of the achievements the club has had over the past year.

Summer football made a return to Woodville after many years.

This proved popular with good numbers attending each week and will be continued over this summer.

Keep an eye on the Woodville Association Football Club Facebook page for further details.

The club also held a very successful 24-hour football match to honour Kevin Hanks, which raised just over $7000 for the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter.

Prior to the prizegiving formalities, each of the junior football teams squared off against their coaches and family in a friendly game. This is an annual event that the players look forward to, as the jovial competitive banter heard around the field would confirm.

The prizegiving saw all players presented with a team photo and club beanie. The most improved player and most valuable player trophies were presented to players from the 7- and 9-aside grades. Congratulations to our most improved players Paige, Zeke and Matthew and to our most valuable players Stevie, Jesse and Caleb.

The Kevin Hanks Memorial Trophy for Sportsmanship was presented to Caleb, who was the captain of the 9-aside Coppermine Nursery team and an excellent role model for the other players in his team.

This year the club introduced a new award to recognise the efforts of a volunteer who has demonstrated significant contribution or commitment in helping the club.

The Volunteer Award's first recipient, Paul Cleghorn has been a major part of the club for numerous years, has been on the committee and in addition has coached a team every year. His vast experience has benefitted many throughout the years.