Woodville goes all-out for Christmas parade

The star of the Christmas parade was Santa.

For a small town, Woodville managed to put on a big Christmas parade on Saturday.

Woodville District's Vision chairwoman Vicky Tomlinson said she was delighted with the success of the parade, which featured around 15 entries.

Woodville School won the educational category with Santa and his herd of reindeer.

"It was a very good turnout and the floats looked fantastic.

"The amount of effort that everyone puts into their floats on the day makes this parade so special."

Tararua mayor Tracey Collis hitched a ride in a Woodville County Council truck.

Coast to Coast motorcyclists were to form the tail end of the parade but were running behind schedule. There was a slight delay before the 289 riders arrived and headed to Fountaine Square for lunch, before completing the final leg of their journey out to Akitio.

Woodville Library staff Kirsty Sylvester and Leilani Gundry looked in their amazing dresses decorated with copies of book covers.

The floats are judged in three categories, commercial, educational and community.

Woodville Junior Football placed third in the community category.

Winners were:

Commercial: You Hairdressing 1, Jude Challies Property Brokers 2, Fonterra 3.

Educational: Woodville School 1, Kumeroa School 2, Papatawa School 3.

Community: Noel Cunningham 1, Woodville Library 2, Woodville Junior Football 3.