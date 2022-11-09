Woodville Camping Ground was going to be closed over the holiday break, until Tararua District Council reversed the decision. Photo / Tararua I-Site

Woodville Camping Ground was going to be closed over the holiday break, until Tararua District Council reversed the decision. Photo / Tararua I-Site

Tararua District Council has reversed an unpopular decision and say they have "listened to the community".

The council had decided to close the Woodville Camping Ground from December 23 to January 9, 2023, citing staff annual leave as the reason for the closure.

An article in the New Zealand Herald this week quoted a council staff member who said that there had been incidences of theft and abuse from the protesters connected to the anti-mandate convoy in February.

Protesters near the Woodville Campground in February. Photo / Supplied

A council agenda from late last year noted there were issues around the Covid-19 framework and management, as well as the key holders not wishing to continue.

Tararua I-Site is currently responsible for bookings for the campground.

The council's decision was not popular with people in the community.

An update was posted on the council's Facebook page saying it had heard the strong voice of the community regarding the closure and had reversed the decision.

"We will explore alternative options that will enable the camping ground to remain open over that period and announce any changes in due course."