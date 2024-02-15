Another long night for firefighters as Port Hills fire rages on, Niwa called out after splurging on luxury utes and Taylor Swift fever hits Australia in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Supplied / Newstalk ZB / AP

A boil water notice is expected to be in place over the weekend for Woodville residents after a dead possum was found in the water treatment tank.

The notice was issued on Thursday night as a precautionary measure until further investigation, flushing and testing are completed.

According to a Tararua District Council (TDC) social media post at 11.40am on Friday, the possum had been removed and the council was accessing the water tank to identify where the rogue critter could have entered and will block any access points.

Woodville residents should boil their water for three days. Photo / Leanne Warr

TDC said test samples were being taken to the laboratory and after three consecutive days of clear testing the boil water notice would be lifted.

Routine sampling was ongoing and no other contaminants such as E. coli were detected in the water network.

A letter drop was conducted on Thursday night and the TDC said updates would be provided through information channels.

Residents on the water supply are advised to boil the water before drinking (including making sachet juice and drinks), making ice, food preparation, brushing teeth and the preparation of infant and toddler formula.

TDC said electric jugs with a cut-off switch can be used as long as they are full and allow the water to come to the boil and wait for it to switch off.

A dead possum has been removed from the Woodville water treatment tank.

Water can also be placed in a clean metal pan and brought to a rolling boil for one minute. Boiled water should be covered and allowed to cool in the same container.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, pregnant women, and some elderly people may be at increased risk and should seek advice about drinking the water from their healthcare providers

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Tararua District Council directly on 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110.







