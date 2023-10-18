Martina Havlova Artist in Residence shows her painting in 2020. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Woodville Art and History has found a way to offer something different to the public thanks to a relationship with Hutt Art.

The three-year relationship provides a way for local art to find new venues where it can be displayed and sold.

For the past two years, Hutt Gallery has displayed some of Tararua District’s art under the logo Artists From the Bush and this month it is Hutt Art’s turn to feature in Woodville, with the Rinitawa Gallery displaying work from the Hutt Valley society.

The gallery also participated in the Art Trail last weekend and staff say they noticed a slight increase in traffic in that time.

Woodville Art and History is also looking to resurrect its Artist in Residence programme, which offers an art student an opportunity to stay and pursue their studies in Woodville for eight to 10 weeks.

The programme is with the proviso that the artists display their art in the gallery and donate one piece to it before taking home their creations for assessment towards their degree.

The city of Pilsen in the Czech Republic was chosen as it was the home of artist Gottfried Lindauer who settled in Woodville and is buried in the local cemetery.

Pilsen University was thrilled to co-operate and subsequently two artists in three years came out before the pandemic interfered.

Nine students applied for the programme for February and March 2024 and the committee has made an offer to a painter.

Meanwhile, a Gorge Cemetery walk has been planned for October 29.

Historian Joan McIntyre will talk about the women in Woodville who supported the Suffrage movement.

Joan says election time seems an opportune time to talk about women who signed the petition 130 years ago.

“Because without their courage, New Zealand women would not have been the first in the world to be given the right to vote for future governments.

“Democracy did not come so early to other countries and so I encourage women to make the most of this freedom that women have here in New Zealand.”

Joan says she had a tour in 2018 about some of the women who signed the Suffrage petition for its 125th year.

She says she researched the petition again and found more local women who signed back in 1893.

“I have chosen Emma Maria Edwards, Elizabeth Alice Gothard, Ellen Jane Burlace, Phyliss Bradford, Jane and Mary Ann Doney, Elizabeth Kelly and Rosina Rendle to follow for this tour.”

Joan says researching these ladies has proved to be “most interesting”.

“They endured a long voyage out to this new country – remote and unsettled.

“Early settlers to the Tararua area found it was still standing bush, to find their allotments and then develop a farm, or make some income, came with many hardships; death of a child, a husband or other settlers, but life had to go on.

“Each woman faced different challenges, so come and hear the stories about these women.”

Joan says if anyone has information about the women, or has ancestors buried in the Old Gorge Cemetery, she would be pleased to see them, or to contact her. Phone Joan 06 3765690 or email: kj.mcintyre@xtra.co.nz

Those wanting to join the tour need to meet at the upper gate of the Old Gorge Cemetery at 2pm.

At the end of the tour there will be a cuppa served at the Rinitawa Gallery in Vogel St.

The Art and History group are also assembling material about Woodville’s history for a series of events in 2025 when Woodville celebrates its 150th anniversary.

