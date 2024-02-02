They came here to ride the river – Pahiatua’s Scott Sowry winner of the first river race. Photo / Dave Murdoch

After a two-year break because of Covid in 2022, and a storm which flooded the venue in 2023, the Manawatū-Orion Motorcycle Club held their 61st annual Woodville Motocross last weekend.

They came to race dirt bikes. Hunter Gilbertson leads the MX3 second race. Photo / Dave Murdoch

It’s New Zealand’s biggest motocross event sponsored, as is the tradition, by Blue Wing Honda.

This time the weather did play ball with Saturday being hot and dry and Sunday staying mostly the same although forecasted rain for 3pm did eventuate about 2pm just as the last round of races began making it a bit slippery.

They came to spectate – couches and all. Photo / Dave Murdoch

A very large crowd turned out on both days. Obviously, locals and visitors had missed the exciting action of past events.

Saturday was a more family affair as the junior races were held, riders ranging in age from 8 to 16 years and also on the engine capacity of the bikes from 65cc to 125cc.

There was a thoroughly festive atmosphere in both the junior and senior courses. Thirteen riders participated on Saturday from Tararua District.

They came to dine from numerous food carts. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The roar of motorcycles filled the air as the crowd poured in on Sunday. Car parks filled, people claimed their favourite spots – a place with a view, preferably with access to bring a couch and close to the food tents and toilets.

Then followed three rounds for each of the five race categories, run in the following sequence – Grand Prix MX2, MX3, 125cc, Women’s then MX1, separated by the very popular two River Races between Round One and Round Two and then Round Two and Round Three.

They came to compete for their country – the Australian women’s team (foreground) versus the Kiwi women. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Extra interest was in the Women’s Races with the first-ever FIM Oceania Women’s MX Cup pitting a team of six Australian riders against six Kiwis. Unfortunately, the Kiwis, weakened by injuries, lost but each round was a good contest.

Overall the senior results were:

MX1 Class and Woodville Cup - Hamish Harwood winning all three rounds;

MX2 Class – James Scott. NB Veteran Cody Cooper entered both MX1 and MX2 placing third in the latter;

125CC Class – Wills Harvey

Women’s Class - Charli Cannon (Australia)

The River Race - Chris Power.

They came to help mates in trouble in River Race Two. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The river races drew a huge crowd along the river’s bank, high above the water filling every vantage point. The river had a lot of water in it and the riders found the challenge difficult especially entering the river and exiting it twice. Local lad Scott Sowry from Pahīatua won the first river race in style.

They came to win – leader of the MX1 two race Hamish Harwood. Photo / Dave Murdoch

They came here to fly – Hamish Hardwood takes the flag in Race Two. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Altogether nine local riders competed in the Sunday racing with three (Wade Bengston, Luke Brown and Charlie Richardson) in the prestigious MX1, acquitting themselves well.

They came to win the NZ Motocross Grand Prix – the MX1 competitors on the first bend of Race Two. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The Manawatū-Orion Motorcycle Club was one of the biggest winners on the weekend, once again demonstrating great organisation and thrilling the crowd with amazing racing and hospitality.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.