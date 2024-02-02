After a two-year break because of Covid in 2022, and a storm which flooded the venue in 2023, the Manawatū-Orion Motorcycle Club held their 61st annual Woodville Motocross last weekend.
It’s New Zealand’s biggest motocross event sponsored, as is the tradition, by Blue Wing Honda.
This time the weather did play ball with Saturday being hot and dry and Sunday staying mostly the same although forecasted rain for 3pm did eventuate about 2pm just as the last round of races began making it a bit slippery.
A very large crowd turned out on both days. Obviously, locals and visitors had missed the exciting action of past events.
Saturday was a more family affair as the junior races were held, riders ranging in age from 8 to 16 years and also on the engine capacity of the bikes from 65cc to 125cc.
There was a thoroughly festive atmosphere in both the junior and senior courses. Thirteen riders participated on Saturday from Tararua District.
The roar of motorcycles filled the air as the crowd poured in on Sunday. Car parks filled, people claimed their favourite spots – a place with a view, preferably with access to bring a couch and close to the food tents and toilets.
Then followed three rounds for each of the five race categories, run in the following sequence – Grand Prix MX2, MX3, 125cc, Women’s then MX1, separated by the very popular two River Races between Round One and Round Two and then Round Two and Round Three.
Extra interest was in the Women’s Races with the first-ever FIM Oceania Women’s MX Cup pitting a team of six Australian riders against six Kiwis. Unfortunately, the Kiwis, weakened by injuries, lost but each round was a good contest.
Overall the senior results were:
MX1 Class and Woodville Cup - Hamish Harwood winning all three rounds;
MX2 Class – James Scott. NB Veteran Cody Cooper entered both MX1 and MX2 placing third in the latter;
125CC Class – Wills Harvey
Women’s Class - Charli Cannon (Australia)
The River Race - Chris Power.
The river races drew a huge crowd along the river’s bank, high above the water filling every vantage point. The river had a lot of water in it and the riders found the challenge difficult especially entering the river and exiting it twice. Local lad Scott Sowry from Pahīatua won the first river race in style.
Altogether nine local riders competed in the Sunday racing with three (Wade Bengston, Luke Brown and Charlie Richardson) in the prestigious MX1, acquitting themselves well.
The Manawatū-Orion Motorcycle Club was one of the biggest winners on the weekend, once again demonstrating great organisation and thrilling the crowd with amazing racing and hospitality.
Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.