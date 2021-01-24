Women's world champ Courtney Duncan to race at Woodville

Otago's Courtney Duncan, adding star power to an already impressive line-up of motocross heroes coming to Woodville this weekend. Photo / Kawasaki Europe

It will be superstars galore at this year's 60th anniversary New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville, including a two-time and current world No.1.

The iconic event this weekend will welcome women's motocross world champion Courtney Duncan to the race action, the Otago woman at home to visit family and friends and dig into her build-up for a return to Europe in the coming weeks.

The South Islander will be attempting to make it three world titles in succession in 2021 and, while she's one of the clear favourites, Duncan is also conscious she will once more have a target on her back.

Duncan has not always been available to race at Woodville, with her international commitments holding priority for her in recent years, but, fresh out of her Covid-19 quarantine, Duncan is thrilled to be a drawcard rider at this year's event.

Duncan will race the women's class only at Woodville this time around, just to reduce any risk of injury before her 2021 campaign in Europe.

But many will remember that she dealt to the men anyway when she raced at Woodville in 2016 and stunned the male stars of the MX2 (250cc) class, topping the podium that weekend ahead of national champions and fellow Kiwi internationals Josiah Natzke (Hamilton) and Hamish Harwood (West Auckland).

It's interesting to note that Harwood was the winner of the main trophy in the premier MX1 class at Woodville last season.

The host Manawatu Orion Motorcycle Club president Brad Ritchie said he was thrilled to welcome Duncan to the event.

"To have a two-time world champion at the event will be spectacular.

The Honda-sponsored Woodville event will have double the significance this year, also recognised this time around as the opening round of four in the 2021 New Zealand Motocross Championships.