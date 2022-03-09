Super Rugby Aupiki: "I'm actually really excited for it,'' says Kat Brown.

Close family and employer support are key to Kat Brown being able to live her rugby dream.

The 28-year-old Napier Tech and Hawke's Bay Tui loose forward was selected in the inaugural Hurricanes Poua squad to compete in the debut season of Super Rugby Aupiki.

After several Covid-related delays, the season finally got under way on Thursday evening in Hamilton, with Chiefs Manawa playing Matatū.

Chiefs Manawa claimed a 17-15 win over Southern franchise Matatū with the high-paced, physical opener silencing anyone still sceptical of how the games would play out.

The opener augurs well for the historic season.

''It has been quite tough but we're all doing really good. We're sticking together and it's been a great experience. We all connected and bonded quite quickly,'' Brown says.

With the competition originally set up for three round-robin matches and a final between the top two teams, Poua are now left with two games at the most because the final has been cancelled, but Brown continues to look at the positives.

"I'm actually really excited for it ... just to have a real massive hit-out with everyone and now that we're isolating, it'll be good to get home a little bit earlier too."

Away from rugby, Brown works as an interior painter for Wyatt Property Maintenance based in Taradale.

"My work is 100 per cent supportive, my boss Katrina Wyatt is amazing. She's been the most supportive boss, especially letting me have all this time off to come to Taupō and play.

"My colleagues are really excited for me and also just having my whānau support is a big one as well, helping me live my Hurricanes dream and helping me look after my daughter (7-year-old Anahera).

"My sister and my mum and dad are looking after my daughter at the moment while I'm away for three weeks. We FaceTime every night and she's getting to spend lots of time with the rest of her family and everyone's keeping her busy."

After Super Rugby Aupiki, it's back to club rugby with Napier Tech before the Farah Palmer Cup season for Hawke's Bay Tui later in the year.

'Playing with my Hawke's Bay Tui sisters is always a great feeling. We have so much amazing, growing talent in Hawke's Bay who could definitely be playing up at this [Super Rugby] level.'

Hurricanes Poua Super Rugby Aupiki Fixtures

R1 - Hurricanes Poua v Blues – Match cancelled, competition points shared

R2 - Hurricanes Poua v Chiefs Manawa - Tuesday March 15, 3.35pm, FMG Stadium Waikato

R3 - Hurricanes Poua v Matatū - Sunday March 20, 5.05pm, FMG Stadium Waikato