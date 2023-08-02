Vivienne Bell and several other members of the Dannevirke Floral Art Group show techniques of making floral design to the July meeting of the Dannevirke Women's Cancer Support Group.

Two local women have started a women’s cancer support group to provide support for women who have had cancer or are currently under treatment.

Judy Coley and Jinny Kean began the Dannevirke women’s group in March and it currently has about a dozen members who meet monthly at Tararua REAP.

Judy had been talking with Peter Noble-Campbell, who organises an equivalent support group for men which has been going for several years.

It was originally run in conjunction with Manawatū but is now on its own and attracts about 15-20 members once a month, meeting at the Tararua REAP with a guest speaker, a cup of tea and sometimes a trip out.

At last month’s meeting, several members of the Dannevirke Floral Art group were invited to talk, demonstrate and teach some floral art techniques, using winter foliage and flowers.

Judy says most of the time after hearing the speaker, her group just chats around a cup of tea. Occasionally cancer experiences come into the conversation but only if the matter arises.

It is “a chance to get out of the house, meet and make friends and have a good time,” Judy says. “What is said in the room stays in the room,” she adds.

If transport is an issue, you can be picked up. There is no cost unless a trip away is planned.

Like the men’s group, there is no formal structure - just a group of ladies meeting together once a month, every third Wednesday from 10am-noon in the Tararua REAP Blue Rooms.

If you would like to hear more, ring Judy Coley on 027 303 2398 or Jinny Kean 021 0236 4644.

The August guest speaker will be an expert on bead creations from Hawke’s Bay.

