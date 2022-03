Two women were robbed and beaten after their car was blocked by another in Havelock North on Monday afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two women were robbed and beaten after their car was blocked by another in Havelock North on Monday afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two women were robbed and beaten in Havelock North on Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said about 3.45pm two women were robbed of cash and their handbags and assaulted on Tainui Drive.

The spokesperson said it appeared the womens' car was stopped by the offenders' car, after which a male got out and assaulted the women.

One of the women was taken to hospital.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

MORE TO COME