Paramedics attended the scene to help the woman. Photo / NZME

A woman riding a mobility scooter has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Hastings.

A police spokesman said there was a collision between a car and a mobility scooter near the intersection of Eastbourne St West and Market St South about 3.40pm today.

A woman riding the scooter was injured and taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police did not have information about her injuries.

St John ambulance has been contacted for comment.