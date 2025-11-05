Woman found dead in unexplained circumstances at Hastings house
Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
Save
The unexplained death of a woman is being investigated by police in Hastings.
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman at a house in Hastings.
A police spokesperson told Hawke’s Bay Today the woman was found dead at a Kotuku St, Camberley, property on October 29.
“Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and at this stage there is
no further information available,” the spokesperson said.