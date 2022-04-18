The Lowe Corporation rescue helicopter returns to base at Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings with a woman injured in a Te Mata Peak mountain bike accident on Easter Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A woman was airlifted off Te Mata Peak by rescue helicopter after a mountain bike crash.

The incident was reported late on Monday morning, with the woman injured and inaccessible for rescue by land.

Lowe Corporation Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Service general manager Ian Wilmot said a paramedic had to be lowered to the patient, who was then winched to safety and flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings.

The woman, understood to be aged in her 40s, was admitted to intensive care in a serious condition but was transferred to a ward in a stable condition on Tuesday, the Hawke's Bay District Health Board reported.