Winter FAWC: Hawke's Bay food festival running throughout June

Winter F.A.W.C will run through the month of June. Photo / Paul Taylor

Prepare to loosen your belts and devour the best food and wine the region has to offer.

This year's Winter F.A.W.C programme has been announced, with foodies able to choose from more than 46 events, tasting and sipping dishes and beverages from talented chefs, award-winning winemakers and artisan producers.

The eighth winter festival will be running across the four weekends of June.

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said this year's mix of events were varied and showcased how vast the region was as a culinary destination.

"We have events that celebrate local food, wine, beer, cider and gin, and everything in between," he said.

"It is set to be a magnificent month of featuring, drinking and most of all savouring the very best of Hawke's Bay, Food and Wine Country."

Events range from intimate chef's table dinners in luxurious surroundings and exclusive wine degustation evenings, to truffle hunting, wellness day retreats and lively celebrations of all things fried.

Event ticket prices range from $50 to $295, with several walk-up events planned throughout the month as well.

Among other highlights, Havelock North's Giant Brewery and Public House, is holding Psalms on Sunday, a Sunday brunch that will satisfy your soul; Hygge at Clifton Bay, is working with Napier's National Distillery to deliver Fireside Ginstronomy, a tale of food and gin; while the talented team at Black Barn and Asian Diner are serving up Freddy's Cook-a-Chook, which combines fiery Korean fried chicken with smooth beats from Fat Freddy's Drop's Chopper Reeds.

Both Wairoa and Central Hawke's Bay will be hosting events this season too.

New to the programme is 'A Taste of F.A.W.C', where the region's eateries will offer a special Winter F.A.W.C deal through June.

The programme launched online at fawc.co.nz this morning.

The culinary festival starts on the first Friday of the month, June 4.

The opening night event will see participating bars and restaurants throughout the region create signature drinks made from local Hawke's Bay ingredients.

F.A.W.C database members will have special pre-sale access to buy tickets on Tuesday, April 20, with tickets for the general public available from Wednesday, April 21, at 9am via the F.A.W.C website.