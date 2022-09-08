Winston Peters questions how 'extremely dangerous' man boarded domestic flight to Napier

Winston Peters, in a tweet on Thursday evening, has revealed photos of a man who appears to be wanted man Hendrix Rawiri Jury on a domestic flight. Photo / Winston Peters

Winston Peters, in a tweet on Thursday evening, has revealed photos of a man who appears to be wanted man Hendrix Rawiri Jury on a domestic flight. Photo / Winston Peters

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is questioning how an "extremely dangerous" wanted man was allowed on a domestic flight to Napier.

Peters on Thursday revealed photos of a man believed to be Hendrix Rawiri Jury shirtless on an Air New Zealand flight to Hawke's Bay.

Stuff reported a passenger saying that Jury sat like that after being asked to remove his gang patch for the flight.

Jury had a warrant issued for his arrest one week after a shooting in broad daylight on a Christchurch street which left one man hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

Shots were fired on the corner of Hereford St and Stanmore Rd in the city at 11.15am on Tuesday, August 30 and led to a large manhunt.

A police spokeswoman earlier confirmed for the Herald that police believed Jury was in the Hawke's Bay area, but he was "extremely transient" and has "contacts across the country".

On Thursday evening, Winston Peters tweeted pictures of a man who appeared to be Jury seated on a flight shirtless with large Mongrel Mob tattoos across his body revealed.

Jury's police wanted photo shows him with a full-face tattoo, with Mongrel Mob gang phrases including "Sieg Heil" and a swastika between his eyes. Photo / NZ Police

"How did he get on this plane? How did the police not see him walking through the airport?" Peters wrote in the caption.

Police have asked anyone with information which may be relevant to police can also call them on 105 quoting file number 220830/8157.

27-year-old Jury is the subject of a police manhunt and is suspected to have fled to the North Island after a shooting in Christchurch which left one man hospitalised. Photo / Winston Peters

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.