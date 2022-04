A winning ticket was bought in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

A winning Lotto ticket worth $25,000 has been purchased in Hawke's Bay.

Ten Lotto players each won $24,976 as part of Lotto's second division prize on Saturday night.

One of the tickets was bought by someone in Hawke's Bay, through the online service MyLotto, it has been confirmed.

You can check tickets at any Lotto NZ store that is open, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ app.