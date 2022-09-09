Executive Officer Brent Linn and chair Sally Duncan from HB Wine Growers. Photo / Warren Buckland

There is great news for wine lovers.

Hawke's Bay Winegrowers is bringing its popular Wine Celebration event to the Bay.

Previously held in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, this time it is Hawke's Bay residents who get the opportunity for "an evening with our world-class wines".

The Wine Celebration is one of the flagship events for the Hawke's Bay wine community.

For many years it has been the showcase for the wide range of wine varieties that find their home in the region: aromatic whites, textural chardonnays, syrah, Hawke's Bay red blends and many others.

On Friday, September 16 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm the Assembly room at Toi Toi Arts and Events Centre Hastings will be filled with wine lovers sipping their way through more than 100 wines from 23 of Hawke's Bay's great wineries.

While catching up with friends, guests will be entertained by Scarlet Eden, a new musical talent in the region and partaking of some canapes that will complement the wine selections from the attending wineries.

For those who are "all about chardonnay" there is an additional option to take part in a masterclass tasting of the prestigious Hawke's Bay Chardonnay Collection from the stunning 2020 vintage, as selected by Master Sommelier Cameron Douglas.

The collection represents an assortment of Hawke's Bay's chardonnay, highlighting the quality and diversity of this noble grape that loves our Hawke's Bay terroir, expressed by our talented winemakers in the region.

Brent Linn, executive officer of Hawke's Bay Winegrowers, said Hawke's Bay truly is one of the great wine regions of the world.

"It is only fitting that we showcase our producers and their wines in our own region. The Wine Celebration is the perfect opportunity to chat to the wineries, try some amazing wines and discover some new favourites," Linn said.

Participating wineries are Alpha Domus, Amoise, Askerne, Clearview, Collaboration, Craggy Range, Elephant Hill, Halcyon, Helio, Hopes Grove, Kenzie, Kokako Farms, Lime Rock, Mission, Monowai, Sileni, Smith and Sheth, Stonecroft, Te Awanga, Te Mata, The Wine Portfolio, Tironui Estate and Trinity Hill.

Hawke's Bay is New Zealand's oldest wine region with a pedigree dating back to 1851. The talent and innovation of our current wine growers and winemakers respect this legacy, but with a contemporary view. The Wine Celebration provides an ideal opportunity for wine lovers to immerse themselves in the Hawke's Bay wine experience.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to taste such a wide range of Hawke's Bay's world-famous wines, visit eventfinda for the Hawke's Bay Wine Celebration tickets.