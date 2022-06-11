The rays of sun on a Sunday morning in Hawke's Bay, looking northwards from south of Hastings, mix with forebodings of wind up to gale force in the region over the next two days. Photo / Linda Hall

Hawke's Bay could be in for up to two days of buffeting from winds forecast in a "strong wind watch" issued by national weather agency MetService early today.

The warning, covering the period from 5pm today to 11pm Monday, was for northwest winds which may approach severe gale force at times.

It extended across the North Island from Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and Wairarapa to Taranaki, among as series of warnings issued covering much of the country, extending to heavy rain, snow and storms in several other regions, and some warnings of damage in some areas.

While not expected to be hit by the most severe of the conditions Hawke's Bay's regional; forecast was for a Sunday of partly cloudy weather with showers mainly about the western ranges.

Rain was expected to spread from the north from evening, also with gusty northwesterlies, with an extended forecast of clouds and scattered rain on Monday and gusty northwesterlies which could be strong in exposed places.

Finer weather was forecast for much of the rest of the week, although temperatures were expected to range from highs about 17deg to lows of about 7deg from Hastings north, to a little cooler in Southern Hawke's Bay.

MetService meteorologist Gerard Bellam told NZME it would be "very stormy" in some other areas as a deep low pressure crosses the country, bringing windy and wet conditions, with snow.

He said the whole country should keep up to date with forecasts, warnings and watches as the weather was affecting large parts of the country, especially the South Island, which had 11 warnings or watches in place.