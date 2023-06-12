Turbines at a wind farm. The wind monitoring will help Malaysian firm Yinson Renewables decide if land can be developed into a small to medium-sized wind farm.

Turbines at a wind farm. The wind monitoring will help Malaysian firm Yinson Renewables decide if land can be developed into a small to medium-sized wind farm.

A wind monitoring mast being installed near Pahīatua will help a renewable energy company investigate the land’s potential for a wind farm.

Yinson Renewables announced the installation, which will be on private farmland near the township, earlier this month.

A spokesperson says the renewables business unit of Yinson Holdings Berhard, a Malaysian-based multinational, has engaged Aurecon New Zealand, an engineering and infrastructure advisory company, to provide overall project management.

“Wind generation offers a range of economic, employment, social and environmental benefits, both locally and nationally.

“It will bring jobs to the community and contribute to New Zealand’s efforts to mitigate climate change and transition to a low-emissions economy.”

The mast will measure and analyse wind speed and other wind effects so the company can understand if the land has potential for a small to medium-sized wind farm.

Aurecon Group is planning to engage with neighbours and the wider community at drop-ins to receive feedback on the proposal.

“The company is committed to being a good neighbour and will be closely monitoring the impact of the project on the environment and the local community,” the spokesperson says.

Yinson Holdings Berhad is a global energy infrastructure and technology company.

It was established in 2019 with the aim of safeguarding energy security in communities and countries through the generation of clean, sustainable energy from renewable energy assets.

The company has been investigating opportunities in New Zealand for the past two years, in close consultation with local consultants and communities.