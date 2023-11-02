Win yourself some wine-tasting and a meal out with Taste Hastings

Heretaunga Street's "east block" will be closed to traffic so you can kerb-hop your way down the street at the Taste Hastings street party.

Heretaunga Street's "east block" will be closed to traffic so you can kerb-hop your way down the street at the Taste Hastings street party.

There’s a party in town, and you are invited.

With thousands of visitors in the region for Robbie Williams’ Mission Concerts, next Friday’s Taste Hastings is set to be a fantastic street party

A night of food, wine and live music, it’s a street party of epic proportions and will be a great warm-up for Mission concert-goers.

The party will include 27 pop-up wineries showcasing a wide array of Hawke’s Bay wines, craft beer from local brewers Brave and Giant, live music from Naked Gun, food trucks, a live DJ and the Flock Events Street Lounge for you to chill out in.

To beat the queues, purchase tokens and a glass package in advance.

You can also indulge in some late-night shopping from the unique retailers you always wish you had more time to peruse, or enjoy dinner and a drink at one of the local restaurants or bars after.

Event entry is free, with wine sales available by the taste or glass. Grab four wine tastings for $15 and get a free glass to take home!

Wineries and breweries attending include:

Amoise Wines, Oak Estate, Craggy Range, Trinity Hill, Red Metal, Maxim Wines, Halcyon Days, Lime Rock Wines, Te Awanga Estate, Decibel, Ash Ridge, Junction Wines, Hopesgrove Wines, Chateau Garage, Askerne Estate, Kokako Farms, Squawking Magpie, Swift Wines, Clearview Estate, Pask Winery, Smith and Sheath, Easthope Family Wines, Sileni, Collaboration Wines, Jenny Dobson Wines, Helio Wines, Mission Estate, Giant Brewery and Brave Brewing Co.

The Details

What: Taste Hastings

When: Friday, November 10 from 5.30pm-8.30pm

Where: Heretaunga St’s east block, Hastings CBD

Giveaway

Entry for four people with $100 in credit to spend on wine tastings and glasses, with another $200 to spend on the night in a Hastings hospitality venue of your choice. You must be 18 or older to enter.

To be in with a chance to win this fabulous prize, email competitions@hbtoday.co.nz with “Taste Hastings” in the subject line. Entries close on Tuesday, November 7 at 9am. Please include a daytime phone number. By emailing to enter this competition, you agree to the NZME Standard Promotion or Competition Terms and Conditions and NZME Privacy Policy, which can be viewed at: https://www.nzme.co.nz/about-nzme/terms-conditions/.