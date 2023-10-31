Members of the victorious Waipukurau/Waipawa team after being presented with the Coronation Cup at the end of play on Sunday: Back row from left; Tom Nieuwburg, Shane Kingston, Raj Selvaraj, Alistair Papps, Phil Harris, Alastair Ormond, Simon Whelpton, Derek Wild, Willie Morris, Rod Cameron. Front row: Steve Wyn-Harris, Justin Hinchco, Syd Broadman. Absent from photo; Bruce Kitto, Peter Moore, Blair Pearson, Bert Pomana and John Hughes.

Over the weekend of October 28 and 29, the finals of Hawke’s Bay Golf’s Coronation Cup were played at the Dannevirke Golf Club.

This is an interclub competition played by all Hawke’s Bay Golf Clubs that play in four zones to decide which clubs play in the final. After zone play Waipukurau/Waipawa, Ongaonga, Pongaroa and Hawke’s Bay Golf Clubs made the finals. Each club team of 12 played each other over the course of the weekend and the end result was very close.

Waipukurau/Waipawa defeated Ongaonga, and Pongaroa and lost to Hawke’s Bay. Ongaonga defeated Hawke’s Bay, halved with Pongaroa and lost to Waipukurau/Waipawa. Pongaroa defeated Hawke’s Bay, halved with Ongaonga and lost to Waipukurau/Waipawa. Hawke’s Bay defeated Waipukurau/Waipawa and lost to Ongaonga and Pongaroa.

At the end of play Waipukurau/Waipawa with two wins had four points, Ongaonga with a win and a half had three points, Pongaroa with a win and a half had three points and Hawkes Bay with one win had two points.

The winners, therefore, were Waipukurau/Waipawa, 2nd was Ongaonga by virtue of winning more individual games than Pongaroa who were 3rd, with Hawke’s Bay in 4th place.

