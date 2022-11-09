Wild forecast sparks postponement of Napier's beer & food festival

Forecast rain has postponed the inaugural Hawke's Bay Craft Beer & Food Festival. Photo / NZME

The inaugural Hawke's Bay Craft Beer & Food Festival, originally planned for this Saturday, has been postponed.

Organisers said the re-scheduling was due to forecasted heavy rain over the weekend. The event was to take place at Tremain Field, Park Island, Napier.

A statement said they had made the "difficult decision" to reschedule the festival to "ensure the safety of all patrons/attendees".

A new date has yet to be set.

Ticket holders who cannot make the new date can get a refund from their point of purchase.