Suzelle Lingerie and Swimwear owner Lyndy Bass says while she will always support progress and likes the look of the upgrade, “as a business owner in a dead zone I would like the council to consider opening up the road in front of the businesses for parking”.

Traffic was blocked to Hastings CBD as part of the ring road system in 1972, with the ponds, fountain, flowerbeds and seating added in 1974. The block remains the only one in the central city not open to any form of car traffic.

The council says the revitalisation will address its infrastructure issues in the city centre, as consulted with residents in last year’s long-term plan.

In 2023 KiwiRail said it would fence the pedestrian rail crossing, between the existing fencing on either side through the fountain after a safety assessment put it among the most dangerous in the country.

KiwiRail chief infrastructure officer Andre Lovatt said there were several concerns, including children playing at the water fountain feature which the track runs through and limited active warnings on the pedestrian crossing approaches.

“This creates issues for pedestrians with poor hearing or who are distracted by headphones or mobile phones.”

KiwiRail will be fencing the railway line through the city centre in Hastings.

Lovatt said there had been no reports of deaths or injuries at the Heretaunga St pedestrian level crossings.

KiwiRail had allocated $650,000 for work at the crossings, with the council contributing up to $2m for the elements related to the KiwiRail project, as provided in council’s long-term plan.

A council spokesperson said it had worked with KiwiRail on its planning and design process to mitigate the visual impact of the project. It is expected to start in July and, weather permitting, will be completed by the end of November.

The plan included removing the fountain, given its ageing pipes had leak issues which were increasingly difficult to manage, and would be almost impossible to address once KiwiRail has fenced the rail corridor.

The CBD stage area will be moved to another public site, and more car parking will be added to the Northern Carpark near the shopping area.

The street upgrade of the area between the mall and Market St will include landscaping and improved lighting, bringing that area into line with the surrounding city centre streets.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said that while funding constraints during cyclone recovery and cost increases meant many planned city centre projects had been delayed, this one had to be addressed, given the KiwiRail safety work could not be delayed.

“We support KiwiRail’s focus on safety, and we must address the ageing infrastructure issues in that space, but at the same time we need to maintain strong connections between the two sides of our city.

“By working with KiwiRail we have been able to come up with a solution that means we get the very best out of this. Once this work is completed, our city centre will be safe, functional, and visually appealing.”

Hastings City Business Association general manager Lucinda Perry said the design had received positive feedback from its members, who appreciated the simple, elegant look.

But Bass said it would be simple to allow cars to come in from Market St and turn by the railway line “like a cul-de-sac”.

“Retail is hard enough as it is. Making it easier for customers to get to you is important.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.