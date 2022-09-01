Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Whitebaiter's lament: Call to ban rivermouth fishing in Hawke's Bay

By Warren Buckland
4 mins to read
Ron Worsley says rivermouth whitebaiting should be banned in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ron Worsley of Hastings knows whitebait. They are the juveniles of native fish species: inanga, koaro, banded kōkopu, giant kōkopu and shortjaw kōkopu.

He's been catching them since he was an 8-year-old.

And he's watched

