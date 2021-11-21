White Ribbon week for violence prevention

A White Ribbon march in 2018. Photo / NZME

Police and White Ribbon Ambassadors will be joined by Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis today to kick off White Ribbon Week.

The event will be held at the clock tower in High St, Dannevirke, at 2pm.

White Ribbon Week is a week of events which promote awareness and "shine a light on violence prevention".

Started by a men's movement in Canada in 1991, it has since been adopted by the United Nations, with November 25 being the official International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

White Ribbon began in New Zealand in 2004 with events being held all over the country.

Police Sergeant Gary McKernon said events this year were quite limited due to the current restrictions.

He will be doing a radio interview with Tararua Abuse Intervention Network and committee chair Hannah Kingi on Tuesday at 12.30pm.

Schools will be able to participate with a rock hunt on Wednesday.

There will be a service at 6am on Thursday on Stanley St where ribbons will be tied around the trees.