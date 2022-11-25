Takurua Tawera, White Ribbon ride leader and co-chair of Te Kupenga - the National Network of Stopping Violence. Photo / Warren Buckland

This year’s White Ribbon ride rolled into Hastings to have some change-provoking conversations with the community and councillors at the Camberley community centre.

For a week or so leading up to White Ribbon Day on November 25, a few groups of riders and their motorbikes travelled across the country to build up momentum and inform communities about the White Ribbon Campaign.

White Ribbon Day is an international day when people wear a white ribbon to show that they do not condone violence towards women in a global movement of men and boys working to end male violence against women and girls.

Ride leader Takurua Tawera explained the 2022 White Ribbon Ride theme is Changing the Script.

White Ribbon riders Cathy Tawera, with L-R Dempsey Broad, Tame Ngaheke, and Morros Tarei, sharing their stories at the Camberley community centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

“Men are using old scripts to identify who they are, yet they are unhealthy, and those unhealthy scripts along the lines of toughen up and harden up were the way that men thought you had to be men.

“We are flipping the script; we are promoting the messages that boys can cry, boys can express their emotions, but we need real good adults and role models to help them achieve that and lead the way,” Tawera said.

The ride leader wants people to know even though the White Ribbon focus is on violence perpetrated by men, they do not condone any form of violence.

“We support other campaigns that promote or work towards improving and eliminating violence towards women.”

Tawera is also the co-chair of the Te Kupenga, the National Network of Stopping Violence and works in a treatment centre, physically helping people change their scripts.

Camberley community welcomes in White Ribbon riders to talk about communicating, sharing your feelings and having respectful relationships. Photo / Paul Taylor

“I work with a lot of parolees, poor people, alcohol and drug-affected people and what I have discovered is those who come into our services, including one like this, is that the scripts in their life have always been, harden up, or toughen up,” Tawera said.

“What White Ribbon is trying to do is teach parents to teach the younger generation that it is okay to cry if they are feeling vulnerable if they are feeling hurt.”

After having some kai and korero at Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, with a rev and a roar, the White Ribbon riders made their way to the Camberley community centre to share their stories and promote healthy masculinity to anyone willing to listen.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst listens to White Ribbon riders speak at the Camberley community centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings District Council members also attended, and although Tawera said councils are doing a good job around infrastructure and economics, he hoped the White Ribbon Riders would encourage the council to think more about the vulnerable within its community.

“There are people out there who need help, and we all have our part to play, so I’m asking the council to get more involved,” Tawera said.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst attended the meeting at the Camberley community centre and said “It was lovely to welcome the White Ribbon riders to Camberley and hear their message.

“I am very supportive of their message about respectful relationships that they have been taking all around the country,” she said.